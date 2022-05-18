Zimbabwe MP says item changed price from $899 to $1400...

Stories

Trending

Zimbabwe MP says item changed price from $899 to $1400 between shelf and till

-1

Zimbabwe legislator for Nkayi South Stars Mathe yesterday bemoaned escalating prices in the country saying that when she picked up an item from a shop it was priced at $899 but when she got to the till she was told it cost $1 400.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing a price influx over the past few months with inflation rising from 60.6% in January to 96.4% in April.

United States economist Steve Hanke, however, says Zimbabwe currently has the highest inflation in the world at 256%.  He estimated it at 97.3% in December though it soared to 340% in February.

The Zimbabwe dollar has dropped from $112.82 against the United States dollar in January to $258.54 yesterday.

The black market rate ranges from $360 to $420.

Here is what Mathe said:

HON. MATHE: Thank you for the time that you have given me Mr. Speaker. At the same, time welcome back home, having been away for a while.

Mr. Speaker, Sir, I have stood up on a point of national interest. I am happy as a representative of the people that the Government of Zimbabwe has since realised hardships being faced by citizens – that is the high prices of basic commodities.  I therefore, commend the Government of Zimbabwe being led by His Excellency, Dr. E.D Mnangagwa.

We are grateful to him and his Cabinet, he has realised that people are having a hard time.  I visited a certain shop and I will not mention its name, I picked an item for $899.00, when I reached to the till, the price had changed to $1400. This indicates that people are facing economic hardships.

We are very grateful for the leadership, may the good Government continue to look after its own people.

(140 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

-1
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in