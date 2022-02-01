Zimbabwe: January ends on a positive note with 1 coronavirus...

Stories

Zimbabwe: January ends on a positive note with 1 coronavirus death and less than 5 000 cases

0

January ended on a positive note yesterday with Zimbabwe recording one coronavirus death and 206 new cases while 1 081 people recovered leaving the country with 4 914 active cases.

A total of 16 408 people were infected during the month and 334 died.

Mashonaland West is now the worst hit and has 1 394 cases while Mashonaland East dropped to second place after 587 people recovered yesterday leaving 1 117 cases.

Harare and Bulawayo continue to have the lowest number of cases but they went up yesterday with Harare now at 153 and Bulawayo at 138.

Complacency is beginning to creep in with people ignoring the coronavirus preventive measures because of the declining number of cases and deaths.

While the country had positivity rates of 3% and 4% on Saturday and Sunday, it went up to 6% yesterday.

(21 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in