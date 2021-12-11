Zimbabwe hit by fuel shortage

Zimbabwe is seeing fuel shortages due to maintenance work under way in neighboring Mozambique, said Information Secretary Nick Mangwana.
“There has been a disruption in the fuel supply chain due to a scheduled maintenance program at Beira,” Mangwana said today on Twitter. Normal supplies are expected to resume by Tuesday.
Fuel queues, a common feature in Zimbabwe over the past few years, were apparent today at several filling stations in the capital, Harare.
The land-locked southern African nation relies on the pipeline from Beira for about 90% of its fuel supplies; the remainder is transported by road.
Zimbabwe’s gasoline prices were raised 11% on 8 December by the energy regulator.
