The Insider

Zimbabwe hit by fuel shortage

Stories

Zimbabwe hit by fuel shortage

0

Zimbabwe is seeing fuel shortages due to maintenance work under way in neighboring Mozambique, said Information Secretary Nick Mangwana.

“There has been a disruption in the fuel supply chain due to a scheduled maintenance program at Beira,” Mangwana said today on Twitter. Normal supplies are expected to resume by Tuesday.

Fuel queues, a common feature in Zimbabwe over the past few years, were apparent today at several filling stations in the capital, Harare.

The land-locked southern African nation relies on the pipeline from Beira for about 90% of its fuel supplies; the remainder is transported by road.

Zimbabwe’s gasoline prices were raised 11% on 8 December by the energy regulator.

(99 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in