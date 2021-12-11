New coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe continue to rise with 6 181 yesterday

Zimbabwe had 6 181 new coronavirus cases yesterday pushing the tally for this month to 27 373 but so far there have only been 22 deaths, six of them yesterday.

Active cases rose to 27 827 with Harare accounting for 8 538 followed by Mashonaland East with 3 434 and Manicaland with 3 024.

More than 300 people recovered yesterday with 226 from Mashonaland West but the recovery rate has dropped to 80% down from 96% at the beginning of the month.

The positivity rate was 41.5%

If this trend continues, December could break the record for new cases.

Zimbabwe had its worst month since the outbreak of the pandemic in July this year when it recorded 58 996 cases and 1 743 deaths.

Vaccination slowed down to just over 27 000 with 13 096 getting the first jab and 14 661 the second.

