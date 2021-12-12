Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe slow down to 3 004

The number of new coronavirus cases slowed down for the first time this week to 3004 yesterday but though this could be because this was a weekend the positivity rate also declined from 41.5% to 35%.

Harare continued to dominate with 861 new cases and now has 9 382 cases followed by Mashonaland East with 3 850, Manicaland 3 304 and Bulawayo 3 078.

Some 120 people recovered and six died.

There are now 30 705 active cases.

Vaccination was down to 12 000 with 6 757 getting the first jab and 5 874 the second.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was not just seeking to attain herd immunity by vaccinating 60% of the population but was intending to vaccinate everyone.

