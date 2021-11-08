Zimbabwe has no coronavirus deaths for three consecutive days, cases now less than 500

Zimbabwe had no coronavirus death yesterday for the third consecutive day and had only 19 new cases 12 of them at schools in Bulawayo.

This saw the number of active cases in Bulawayo rise to 35 while those in Harare dropped to 19.

Twenty-four people recovered leaving the country with 452 active cases.

Manicaland in the only province with more than a hundred cases at 115. Masvingo which is in second place has 71 cases.

Vaccination continued on its slow pace with just over 14 000 getting the jab, 8 088 the first dose and 6 348 the second.

