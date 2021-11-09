5 die of coronavirus in Zimbabwe after 3-day lull, cases down to 389

Five people died of coronavirus in Zimbabwe yesterday after a three-day lull but more people continued to recover resulting in the number of cases across the country dropping to 389.

There were only 18 new cases but 76 people recovered.

All provinces now have less than 100 cases each with Manicaland at 91 after 28 people recovered yesterday. Masvingo is down to 67 while Mashonaland East dropped to 49 after 32 people recovered yesterday.

Bulawayo is down to 34 and Harare to 19.

Vaccination continued on its slow pace with just over 12 000 people getting the jab, 7 524 getting the first dose and 5 339 the second. Today nearly 3.4 million people have received the first dose and about 2.7 million are fully vaccinated.

