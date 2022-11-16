Zimbabwe expecting 5 million tonnes of crops this coming season

Zimbabwe is expecting a yield of 4 928 260 tonnes for all crops from 3 950 283 hectares this coming season, acting Information Minister Sekai Nzenza said in a post-cabinet briefing yesterday.

The crops will be financed through various schemes including Presidential Inputs Support (Pfumvudza/Intwasa) Programme, the National Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Scheme (NEAPS), Agricultural Rural Development Authority (ARDA), the private sector, and self-financing.

NEAPS comprising CBZ Agro Yield and AFC Holdings will make up about 23% of the financing.

The AFC Scheme is targeting a total out of 357 000 tonnes of maize, soyabeans, sunflower and traditional grains from 65 000 hectares.

Nzenza said a total of 4 610 636 Pfumvudza/Intwasa plots have been prepared. This is a significant increase from last season’s 2 304 417 Pfumvudza/Intwasa plots, while 2 707 064 farmers have been trained, compared to 2 071 627 during the previous season.

She said that grain stocks at Grain Marketing Board as at 14 November, 2022 stood at 566 841 tonnes comprising 487 274 tonnes of maize and 79 567 tonnes of traditional grains. “Using the monthly consumption rate of 49 294 tonnes, the available grain will last for 11.5 months,” she said.

“Wheat stocks stand at 154 000 tonnes, and this will provide 7.3 months’ cover at a consumption rate of 21 000 tonnes per month.”

Zimbabwe is expecting a record wheat crop this year but some of the crop has been badly affected by the rains.

Lands and Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuku said output, estimated at 380 000 tonnes, was not likely to be affected but quality might be compromised.

