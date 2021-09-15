The Insider

Zimbabwe down to one coronavirus death

Only one person died of coronavirus today and 571 people recovered, 335 of them from Manicaland, resulting in active cases declining to 2 745.

There were 266 new cases.

Mashonaland West still has 781 active cases. Manicaland is down to 356, Bulawayo to 198 and Harare, 183.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 4 551 deaths, 127 083 cases and 119 787 recoveries.

More than 55 000 people were vaccinated today with 18 244 getting the first jab and 36 811 the second.

Zimbabwe has enough vaccines to inoculate nearly six million people.

Charles Rukuni

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

