Zimbabwe dollar sheds another $3.47, now trading at $127.49 to the US dollar

The Zimbabwe today shed $3.47 against the United States dollar and averaged $127.4864 against last week’s 124.0189.

It lost $3.50 to the greenback last week.

A total of 1 370 bids were allotted US$37.3 million today with 899 in the small and medium sector getting US$6.1 million.

The lowest offer today was $120 and the highest $140.

The Zimbabwe dollar is currently trading at between $200 and $250 on the black market but Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has said the country is not going back to using the US dollar as the sole currency because it is a bad idea.

