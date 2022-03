Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe continue to rise but 74% of the cases are now in only three provinces- Mashonaland East, Manicaland and Masvingo.

March kicked off without a death and 491 new cases but 338 people recovered resulting in active cases going up to 4 744.

Mashonaland East has 1 494, Manicaland 1 269 and Masvingo, 734.

Bulawayo and Harare have 62 and 89 respectively.

(32 VIEWS)