The Zimbabwe dollar today fell by $7.14 to average $646.2415 to the United States dollar.

This was one of the biggest drops in recent weeks as the local currency was falling by $2 or $3 at each auction.

Offers ranged from $635 to $673, still way below the $800 to $900 on the black market.

A total of US$11.2 million was allotted today to 178 businesses.

