President Emmerson Mnangagwa State of the Nation Address, 23 November 2022

It is my singular honour and privilege to address this august House, marking the opening of the Fifth Session of the Ninth Parliament of Zimbabwe. This state of the art and majestic New Parliament Building here in Mt. Hampden, where we are gathered, is testimony of the strategic and comprehensive partnership and excellent fraternal relations between our great motherland, Zimbabwe and the People’s Republic of China.

The Session comes ahead of the 2023 Harmonised General Elections is, therefore, expected to accelerate the completion of the matters on the legislative agenda in line with the expectations of the electorate.

The period since my last address to this Parliament has seen unprecedented socio-economic growth as well as the accelerated implementation of the National Development Strategy 1.

Tight monetary and fiscal policy measures to stabilise the economy, and curtail speculative borrowing and other rent-seeking behaviour, are bearing fruit.

Gold coins valued at ZW$9.5 billion were sold as at 30th September, 2022. Smaller denominations of the gold coins have been unveiled by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to broaden access and inclusivity. Month-on-month inflation for September significantly declined to 3.5% from 12.4% in August, 2022. Every Zimbabwean must jealously guard this stability.

Meanwhile, foreign currency earnings amounted to US$7.7 billion for the eight months up to 31st August, 2022. This reflects a 32.4% increase from the US$5.8 billion recorded over the corresponding period in 2021.

Agriculture

Mr. Speaker, Madame President;

In agriculture, the Presidential Input Programme is targeting three million farmers for enhanced production of cereals, oilseeds and legumes. The programme will support five Pfumvudza/Intwasa plots per household, with specific crop input packages based on agro-ecological regions. The Zunde RaMambo/Isiphala SeNkosi Programme has been extended to also cover Headmen and Village Heads. Our traditional leaders are constantly with our people at grassroots level. Hence, my Government will render all possible support to them.

Mining

In mining, output growth is evident in gold, coal, chrome, PGMs and related minerals. The commissioning of the Cam and Motor Mine Biox Plant; Radnor Mine and expansion of Blanket Mine, among others, coupled with contributions from artisanal miners, have resulted in increased gold production.

Investments in the lithium sector are pleasing and encompass extraction through to value addition. Government is decisively dealing with illegal mining and smuggling of precious minerals. All players in the sector are once again urged to operate legally and in an environmentally sustainable manner.

Continued next page

(138 VIEWS)