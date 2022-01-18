Zimbabwe dollar kicks off year at $112.82 to the US...

Stories

Zimbabwe dollar kicks off year at $112.82 to the US dollar

0

The Zimbabwe dollar kicked off the year at $112.8228 against the United States dollar at today’s foreign currency auction, $4 lower than the $108.8660 at the last auction on 14 December 2021.

The auction was supposed to resume last week but was postponed because dealers were not ready.

A total of 812 bids were approved today and were allotted US$30.9 million. A further 269 bids were disqualified.

The lowest offer was $100 and the highest $126.

Economists have said that stabilising the local currency remains Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube’s main challenges this year as the gap between the auction rate and the black market rate remains too wide allowing for arbitrage.

(20 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in