Coronavirus cases down to 11 868 in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe yesterday had 427 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths but 1 641 people recovered resulting in the number of active cases across the country dropping to 11 868.

Mashonaland East has the highest number of cases at 2 938 followed by Mashonaland West with 2 425.

Five provinces have less than a thousand cases each with Matebeleland South having 850, followed by Harare with 658, Manicaland 481, Masvingo 366 and Bulawayo 327. Manicaland had the highest number of recoveries yesterday at 425.

Zimbabwe has so far this month recorded 13 629 cases and 262 deaths compared to 78 633 cases and 297 deaths in December.

December had the highest number of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 but July 2021 had the highest number of deaths at 1 743.

More than 14 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 6 112 getting the first jab, 6 331 the second and 2 101 the third.

