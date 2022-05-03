Zimbabwe dollar falls by $6.65

Zimbabwe dollar falls by $6.65

The Zimbabwe dollar today shed $6.65 to the United States dollar to average 165.9942 against last week’s 159.3482 but this is now less than half the black market rate which ranges from $320 to $400.

Offers on the auction ranged from $155 to $240.

More than 1 500 bids were allotted US$28.7 million with the bulk of the money, US$24.1 million going to 429 large firms.

The government says it will soon announce measures to prop the local currency and promote its greater usage in the market.

Charles Rukuni

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

