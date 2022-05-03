Zimbabwe dollar falls by $6.65

The Zimbabwe dollar today shed $6.65 to the United States dollar to average 165.9942 against last week’s 159.3482 but this is now less than half the black market rate which ranges from $320 to $400.

Offers on the auction ranged from $155 to $240.

More than 1 500 bids were allotted US$28.7 million with the bulk of the money, US$24.1 million going to 429 large firms.

The government says it will soon announce measures to prop the local currency and promote its greater usage in the market.

(13 VIEWS)