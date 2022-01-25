Zimbabwe dollar falls by $2.60 against US dollar

The Zimbabwe dollar today fell by only $2.60 against the United States dollar days after the central bank and business agreed on a raft of measures to promote price stability in the economy.

The local currency averaged $115.4223 against last week’s $112.8228 with the lowest offer being $106 and the highest $130.

A total of 697 bids by small and medium enterprises and 422 by large firms were approved and allotted a total of US$38.8 million with US$6.2 million going to SMEs and US$32.6 to large firms.

A total of 324 bids were disqualified.

