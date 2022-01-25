Zimbabwe dollar falls by $2.60 against US dollar

Stories

Trending

Zimbabwe dollar falls by $2.60 against US dollar

0

The Zimbabwe dollar today fell by only $2.60 against the United States dollar days after the central bank and business agreed on a raft of measures to promote price stability in the economy.

The local currency averaged $115.4223 against last week’s $112.8228 with the lowest offer being $106 and the highest $130.

A total of 697 bids by small and medium enterprises and 422 by large firms were approved and allotted a total of US$38.8 million with US$6.2 million going to SMEs and US$32.6 to large firms.

A total of 324 bids were disqualified.

(139 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in