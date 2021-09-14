The Insider

Zimbabwe dollar eases by 9 cents, more than 200 bids...

Stories

Trending

Zimbabwe dollar eases by 9 cents, more than 200 bids disqualified

0

The Zimbabwe dollar eased by 9 cents today to average $86.3010 down from $86.2131 last week as the currency auction allotted US$41.5 million to 1 098 bids but more than 200 other bids were disqualified.

Offers ranged from $85 to $92. All 714 bids from the small and medium enterprises sector were met in full while 384 bids in the main sector were allotted US$33.5 million instead of the US$35.8 million that they applied for.

The auction is now in its 15th month and has so far allotted US$2.04 billion.

Zimbabwe is now paying a third of its imports from the auction.

More than 5 000 companies and businesses had benefitted from the auction up to the end of August.

Here is the list of the 1 728 companies that have so far benefitted.

(103 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in