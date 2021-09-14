Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai leader Douglas Mwonzora has answered what he termed the burning question: Who elected you Douglas Mwonzora?

Mwonzora, a former secretary-general of the MDC-T who was kicked out at the Movement for Democratic Alliance Congress in 2019, bounced back to lead the MDC-T after the Supreme Court ruled that Nelson Chamisa’s leadership of the party was illegitimate.

The Supreme Court ordered an extra-ordinary congress which Chamisa refused to participate in.

In his response captured by Alpha Media’s Heart and Soul TV, Mwonzora said:

“I was elected by the people of Nyanga North as their MP in 2008.

“I was elected by the MDC-T Congress as its spokesperson in 2011.

“I was elected by the MDC Congress in 2014 as its Secretary General.

“I was elected by the people of Manicaland as the senator for Manicaland in 2018.

“And I was elected by the MDC Extra-ordinary Congress as its president.

“There lies your answer.”

Mwonzora is now official leader of the opposition in Parliament and is constantly fighting allegations that he is sponsored by the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front.

(184 VIEWS)