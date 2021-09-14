List of 1 728 companies that received forex from the Zimbabwe auction from June 2020 to August 2021

Blue Ribbon, a Zimbabwean food manufacturer which is now a subsidiary of Tanzania’s Bakhresa Group, topped the list of 1 728 companies that were allotted foreign currency through the auction since its launch on 23 June 2020.

It received US$25.2 million followed by Varun Beverages which got US$23.2 million.

A total of US$1.7 billion was allotted with US$1.3 billion being disbursed this year.

Varun Beverages, however, got US$15 million this year while Blue Ribbon was allotted US$14.7 million.

Here is the list of all the 1 728 companies and what they got.

Continued next page

(32 VIEWS)