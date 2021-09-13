The Insider

Harare closing in on Bulawayo as active coronavirus cases drop to 222

Harare, which only a month ago had the highest number of active coronavirus cases in the country, is now down to 222 while Bulawayo has 191 and the Midlands, where the Delta variant was first detected, is down to 42.

Zimbabwe now has 2 807 active cases after it recorded 130 new cases and five deaths today but 257 people recovered.

Mashonaland West still has 788 cases followed by Manicaland with 669.

More than 42 000 people were vaccinated today with 11 8076 getting the first dose and 31 644 the second and final dose.

More than 4.7 million doses have so far been dispensed.

 

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni.

