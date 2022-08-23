Zimbabwe dollar breaches 500 mark to the US dollar

Stories

Trending

Zimbabwe dollar breaches 500 mark to the US dollar

0

The Zimbabwe dollar today shed $26.36 to average $521.3451 against the United States dollar down from $494.9883 last week as it closed in on the black market rates which remained stagnant at $800 for swipe, $750 for mobile money and $700 for cash, according to Zimpricecheck.

Black market rates have fallen drastically since the introduction of gold coins on 25 July with some reports saying some dealers are going out of business.

A total of US$18.1 million was allotted to 387 small enterprises and 152 large firms with US$15.1 million going to large companies.

Offers at the auction today ranged from $485 to $580.

 

(94 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in