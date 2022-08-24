South African provincial health minister tells sick Zimbabwean to go...

Stories

South African provincial health minister tells sick Zimbabwean to go back to Mnangagwa for treatment

0

Limpopo Health member of the executive, equivalent to provincial health minister, Phophi Ramathuba, has accused Zimbabweans of clogging her province’s health system and told a woman patient at Bela Bela Hospital to go back to Mnangagwa to get treatment.

She said that South Africa was not a charity organisation so the woman must pay her hospital bill before she is discharged.

In a video that is widely circulating on social media, Ramathuba says, among other things: “You’re supposed to be with Mnangagwa, he doesn’t give me money to operate you guys. Now I must operate you with my limited budget. When you guys are sick, you decide to cross into Limpopo. That embassy in South Africa is a charity department, that’s what gets said…..

“The truth is painful: Limpopo has about 5.7 million people. Most of these citizens do not have medical aid. They rely on the state. Instead of using my limited budget for what it is meant for, we’re here sorting out something Emerson Mnangagwa must do.

“This is exactly why, when the people of Limpopo want access to health systems, they cannot get it. That is angering the community. You guys aren’t even registered here, you are not counted, some are illegals. It’s unfair. I cannot go to Zimbabwe and get help.”

(61 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in