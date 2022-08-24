South African provincial health minister tells sick Zimbabwean to go back to Mnangagwa for treatment

Limpopo Health member of the executive, equivalent to provincial health minister, Phophi Ramathuba, has accused Zimbabweans of clogging her province’s health system and told a woman patient at Bela Bela Hospital to go back to Mnangagwa to get treatment.

She said that South Africa was not a charity organisation so the woman must pay her hospital bill before she is discharged.

In a video that is widely circulating on social media, Ramathuba says, among other things: “You’re supposed to be with Mnangagwa, he doesn’t give me money to operate you guys. Now I must operate you with my limited budget. When you guys are sick, you decide to cross into Limpopo. That embassy in South Africa is a charity department, that’s what gets said…..

“The truth is painful: Limpopo has about 5.7 million people. Most of these citizens do not have medical aid. They rely on the state. Instead of using my limited budget for what it is meant for, we’re here sorting out something Emerson Mnangagwa must do.

“This is exactly why, when the people of Limpopo want access to health systems, they cannot get it. That is angering the community. You guys aren’t even registered here, you are not counted, some are illegals. It’s unfair. I cannot go to Zimbabwe and get help.”

