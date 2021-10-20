Zimbabwe coronavirus recovery rate now 96%, cases continue to drop

Zimbabwe’s coronavirus recovery rate rose to 96% yesterday after it recorded 32 new cases and no death while 134 people recovered.

Active cases dropped to 1 157 and Manicaland is now leading with 296 cases followed closely by Mashonaland East with 295.

Matebeleland North had the highest number of recoveries yesterday after 71 people recovered resulting in the number of cases dropping to 132.

Bulawayo rose slightly to 82 while Harare dropped to 38.

Vaccination continued on its slow pace with 6 083 getting the first jab and 7 676 getting the second.

