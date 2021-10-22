Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe drop to less than 1 000 as 202 recover in one day

Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe today dropped to 947 after 202 people, 150 of them in Mashonaland East, recovered in one day.

Mashonaland East, which had the highest number of cases, is now in second place with 170 cases while Manicaland now leads with 268 cases.

Bulawayo is down to 53 and Harare to 34.

Zimbabwe extended its Level 2 lockdown this week by another two weeks though new cases continue to drop signifying that the country is well over the third wave.

Today there were 48 new cases and one death.

More than 17 000 people were vaccinated today with 7 209 getting the first jab and 10 298 the second.

