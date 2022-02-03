Zimbabwe coronavirus positivity rate down to 3% as cases continue...

Zimbabwe coronavirus positivity rate down to 3% as cases continue to decline

Zimbabwe yesterday has 161 new cases and two deaths with a positivity rate of 3% down from 5% the previous day but the rate has been playing yoyo over the past week dropping below 5% and rising above that.

Active cases dropped to 4 663 after 221 people recovered with Mashonaland West still in the lead with 1 399 cases followed by Mashonaland East with 1 109.

Mashonaland Central still has the lowest number of cases though they rose to 10, followed by Bulawayo with 97 and Harare 132.

The coronavirus pandemic is said to be under control when the positivity rate is 5% and below but Zimbabwe’s real test will be next week when schools open.

Most boarding schools closed early in December after outbreaks at the institutions.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

