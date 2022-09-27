Zimbabwe business brought to a halt as nation is plunged into darkness

Business activity in Zimbabwe, which has the world’s third-largest known platinum reserves, was brought to a halt due to a nationwide blackout.

The electricity cuts were caused by a disturbance on a high-voltage transmission line, which engineers resolved later today, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission & Distribution Co. said in a statement.

“It’s a disaster,” Kurai Matsheza, president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, said. “None of our members are producing. It’s a huge loss for the productive sector.”

ZESA, the state-owned energy holding company will meet miners tomorrow to discuss the blackouts, Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe Chief Executive Officer Isaac Kwesu, said.

“We were not spared,” Kwesu said. “Gold miners were affected, even the platinum miners were not spared by these blackouts.”

The ministry is waiting for a full briefing on the power cuts by Zesa, Secretary for Energy and Power Development Gloria Magombo, said.

The southern African country, which has an installed capacity of 2 100 megawatts was producing 1 029 megawatts today, against a peak demand of 1 400 megawatts, according to Zesa unit Zimbabwe Power Company. – Bloomberg

