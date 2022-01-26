Zimbabwe author asks pertinent question about Citizens Coalition for Change

Stories

Zimbabwe author asks pertinent question about Citizens Coalition for Change

0

Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga has asked a very pertinent question about the new party Citizens Coalition for Change led by Nelson Chamisa. Is it going to change its name if it wins the elections next year?

Responding to the announcement of the new name on Monday, Dangarembga wrote: “Good to see the new brand, pity about the ‘change’, though. What change will it be after ccc is in power? There are more motivating words like progress. What’s done is done. CCC is clever, but also worrying Will there be another name change after victory?”

 

(147 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in