Zimbabwe author asks pertinent question about Citizens Coalition for Change

Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga has asked a very pertinent question about the new party Citizens Coalition for Change led by Nelson Chamisa. Is it going to change its name if it wins the elections next year?

Responding to the announcement of the new name on Monday, Dangarembga wrote: “Good to see the new brand, pity about the ‘change’, though. What change will it be after ccc is in power? There are more motivating words like progress. What’s done is done. CCC is clever, but also worrying Will there be another name change after victory?”

