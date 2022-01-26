Nearly 1 000 recover from coronavirus in Mashonaland West in one day, Zimbabwe down to 8 102 cases

Zimbabwe is now down to 8 102 coronavirus cases after 1 250 people recovered yesterday, 976 from Mashonaland West alone.

There were 235 new cases and 11 deaths, pushing the number of deaths for this month to 312.

Mashonaland East still has 2 721 cases.

Mashonaland West is down to 1 365 and Manicaland rose to 1 030.

Harare is down to 267, Matebeleland South to 219 and Bulawayo, 187.

The government will review lockdown measures this week and will probably re-open schools in the second week of February. Schools were supposed to open on 10 January but this was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

New cases continue to decline but the positivity rate is still high. It was 8% yesterday. The pandemic is said to be under control when the positivity rate is 5% and below.

