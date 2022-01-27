More half the coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe now in two...

More half the coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe now in two provinces

0

More than half of the coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe are now in two provinces, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West which account for 53% of the cases.

Zimbabwe had 167 new cases and five deaths yesterday while 670 people recovered resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 7 594.

Mashonaland East has 2 627 and Mashonaland West, 1 399.

The other eight provinces now have less than a thousand cases each with Bulawayo having the lowest number at 172, followed by Matebeleland South with 232. Harare has 257 cases.

The country is currently under a Level Two lockdown but this should be reviewed today or tomorrow.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

