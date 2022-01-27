More half the coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe now in two provinces

More than half of the coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe are now in two provinces, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West which account for 53% of the cases.

Zimbabwe had 167 new cases and five deaths yesterday while 670 people recovered resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 7 594.

Mashonaland East has 2 627 and Mashonaland West, 1 399.

The other eight provinces now have less than a thousand cases each with Bulawayo having the lowest number at 172, followed by Matebeleland South with 232. Harare has 257 cases.

The country is currently under a Level Two lockdown but this should be reviewed today or tomorrow.

