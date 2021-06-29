The Insider

Zimbabwe announces national two-week lockdown

Zimbabwe has announced a national Level-4 two week lockdown with immediate effect.

This includes a dusk-to-dawn curfew, reduced working hours, and a ban on intercity travel.

Some of the measures are:

* Businesses to decongest workplaces to 40% of staff

* Business hours now between 8AM-3.30PM

* Curfew is 6.30PM-6AM

* Intercity travel prohibited with the exception of food and medicine deliveries

* Commercial transport to continue

* Citizens deported from other countries to be quarantined

* Travelling with a fake COVID19 certificate to attract a custodial sentence

* Travellers from countries with the Alpha and Delta variants to be quarantined and subject to repeat testing on the 1st, 3rd, 5th and 10th day at their expense. (The Alpha variant was first identified in UK, and Delta in India)

* A Covid-19 vaccination campaign is to be launched in border towns, tobacco auction floors, GMB depots, cotton depots, major construction sites and markets such as Renkini in Bulawayo and Mbare in Harare.

