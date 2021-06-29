The Insider

New coronavirus cases surge to 1249 but 374 recover and 12 die

New coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe today surged to 1 249 but 374 people recovered and 12 died.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared a two-week national lockdown with a dusk-to-dawn curfew to try to curb the spread of the pandemic which has affected 9 572 people this month, 167 of whom have died.

Five of the deaths today were in Bulawayo and another five in Harare but the bulk of the new cases were in Mashonaland West which recorded 387, followed by Harare with 182 and Mashonaland Central with 122.

Active cases rose to 8 449. Mashonaland West now has 3 246 active cases but the figure was kept down because 125 people from the province recovered today.

The Midlands had 170 recoveries but its figure did not go down drastically because it also had 120 new cases leaving the number of active cases at 669. Harare now has 1 198 cases and Bulawayo 567.

Mashonaland Central had only seven cases at the beginning of this month but is now at 588.

Vaccinations slowed down to just over 16 000 with 6 451 getting the first jab and 9 982 the second. More than 1.3 million doses have now been administered.

Charles Rukuni

