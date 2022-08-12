Zimbabwe among the top 15 sub-Saharan African exporters

Despite the economic challenges Zimbabwe is facing, it has been named as one of the top 15 countries earning the highest foreign currency through exports.

According to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the country earned US$5.4 billion in the first six months of this year an increase of 34% from last year.

Exports were up 47% to US$3.5 billion while diaspora remittances increased by 23% to US$797.3 million.

Below are the 15 African countries that earn the highest forex through exports.

South Africa: US$130.6 billion Nigeria: US$63.7 billion Angola: US$27.5 billion Ghana: US$23.2 billion Democratic Republic of Congo: US$21.6 billion Ivory Coast: US$18.1 billion Kenya: US$11.7 billion Zambia: US$11.6 billion Tanzania: US$9.7 billion Republic of Congo: US$9.4 billion Guinea: US$8.5 billion Ethiopia: US$8.4 billion Cameroon: US$8 billion Zimbabwe: US$6.7 billion Senegal: US$6.1 billion- Business Insider Africa/Own

