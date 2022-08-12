Zimbabwe among the top 15 sub-Saharan African exporters

Zimbabwe among the top 15 sub-Saharan African exporters

Despite the economic challenges Zimbabwe is facing, it has been named as one of the top 15 countries earning the highest foreign currency through exports.

According to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the country earned US$5.4 billion in the first six months of this year an increase of 34% from last year.

Exports were up 47% to US$3.5 billion while diaspora remittances increased by 23% to US$797.3 million.

Below are the 15 African countries that earn the highest forex through exports.

  1. South Africa: US$130.6 billion
  2. Nigeria: US$63.7 billion
  3. Angola: US$27.5 billion
  4. Ghana: US$23.2 billion
  5. Democratic Republic of Congo: US$21.6 billion
  6. Ivory Coast: US$18.1 billion
  7. Kenya: US$11.7 billion
  8. Zambia: US$11.6 billion
  9. Tanzania: US$9.7 billion
  10. Republic of Congo: US$9.4 billion
  11. Guinea: US$8.5 billion
  12. Ethiopia: US$8.4 billion
  13. Cameroon: US$8 billion
  14. Zimbabwe: US$6.7 billion
  15. Senegal: US$6.1 billion- Business Insider Africa/Own

Charles Rukuni

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

