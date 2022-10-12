Where is Chiwenga, CCC’s Chalton Hwende asks? 

Citizen Coalition for Change legislator Chalton Hwende today asked whether Constantino Chiwenga was still the country’s Vice-President and Minister of Health because he had not seen him in Parliament since March.

HON. HWENDE: Thank you Madam Speaker, I need clarity regarding the Hon. Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Hon. C. G. D. N. Chiwenga. Since I was elected as a Member of Parliament in March, I have never seen him in this House. We have a lot of issues that we want to ask him concerning the health of the nation. Since March, now we are in October, our term of office is going to expire before we even meet him. My question is: is he still the Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care or he is now out of office? – [AN HON. MEMBER: Unonyepa.] –

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Thank you Hon. Member. I would like to inform you that the Hon. Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care is still in office – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] – Order Hon. Members, order please, Hon. Matangira and Hon. Murai, order please. Hon. Matangira, order or else I will send you out – [AN HON. MEMBER: Zvaakapfeka nhasi ndozviri kuita kuti adai.] –

