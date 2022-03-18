US organisation has another go at Tagwirei

Stories

US organisation has another go at Tagwirei

0

United States non-profit, The Sentry, founded by actor George Clooney and John Prendergast, who was at one time the director for African Affairs at the National Security Council, has published another report on Zimbabwean businessman Kuda Tagwirei, the second in nine months.

The latest report in which the Sentry is reported to have collaborated with Citizens Coalition for Change vice-president Tendai Biti, says Tagwirei could have made as much as US$90 million from unlawful payments by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe while running the country’s Command Agriculture Programme from 2016 to 2019.

The Sentry website does not have the fully report yet but has released a 4-page summary.

In July last year, the Sentry, published another report entitled: Shadows and shell games- uncovering an offshore empire in Zimbabwe in which the Sentry looked at Tagwirei’s business empire.

Continued next page

(78 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in