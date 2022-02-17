UK says it has already met the leadership of CCC

The United Kingdom has already met the leadership of the Citizens Coalition for Change and is urging the Zimbabwe government to ensure that the opposition and civil society are allowed to operate without harassment.

This was said in the UK parliament yesterday by junior Minister for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development, Vicky Ford in response to a question by Ruth Jones who wanted to know the UK assessment of the political situation in Zimbabwe following the establishment of the CCC.

She did not say when the CCC delegation met UK embassy officials.

Q & A:

Ruth Jones Shadow Minister (Environment, Food and Rural Affairs): To ask the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, what assessment she has made of the political situation in Zimbabwe following the establishment of the Citizens Coalition for Change.

Vicky Ford Parliamentary Under-Secretary (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office): The UK remains concerned by the political and human rights situation in Zimbabwe, including the lack of accountability for human rights violations.

The UK has noted the formation of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and Embassy officials have met with CCC leadership. The UK will continue to engage with all parties across the political spectrum and urge the Government of Zimbabwe to live up to their own constitution, ensure the opposition and civil society are allowed to operate without harassment, and enable free and fair elections in 2023.

