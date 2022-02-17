Coronavirus outbreaks at schools in Masvingo and Matebeleland North see cases rise

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 131 coronavirus cases at primary schools in Masvingo and Matebeleland North which resulted in the number of active cases across the country rising to 2 643.

The Ministry of Health said 89 cases were recorded in Masvingo and 42 in Matebeleland North raising the number of active cases in Masvingo to 333 and those in Matebeleland North to 112.

There was a total of 350 new cases yesterday and only 103 people recovered.

The country also recorded a single death.

Mashonaland East continues to have the highest number of cases at 836, followed by Manicaland with 506 while Harare is at 89 and Bulawayo at 52.

Matebeleland South currently has the lowest number of cases, 35, followed by Mashonaland Central with 36.

