Two million vaccine doses expected Thursday as new cases shoot to 1949 in 24 hours

Two million doses of coronavirus vaccine are expected in Zimbabwe on Thursday afternoon as the nation battles to contain the pandemic which today accounted for 1 949 new cases and 28 deaths.

Eleven of those who died were from Harare and eight from Mashonaland West, the worst hit province, which today recorded 353 new cases to push the number of active cases in the province to 3 355.

Harare had 226 new cases and now has 2 077 active cases.

Cases in the Midlands also continue to rise with 200 new cases today pushing the number of active cases to 1 566.

Only 218 people recovered today with 62 in Harare and 51 in Mashonaland East but the number of active cases in Mashonaland East rose to 1394 after it recorded 208 new cases today.

The vaccination programme has not picked up to its previous levels as only 9 918 got the first dose today and 3 213 the second and final dose.

A total of 807 633 people have received one dose and 574 934 are now fully vaccinated.

The government is promising a vaccination blitz once the two million doses arrive as another batch is expected next week.

