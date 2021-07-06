The Insider

New $50 note to start circulating tomorrow

Stories

Trending

New $50 note to start circulating tomorrow

0

New Zimbabwe $50 notes are to start circulating tomorrow and the central bank has promised to pump in $360 million into the market.

Zimbabwe currently has $2, $5 and $10 notes which are almost worthless as the Zimbabwe dollar is now trading at $85.51 to the United States dollar meaning that the highest denomination will be worth about 50 US cents and much less on the black market.

The note which was first mooted in January has probably been delayed to ensure market stability which has prevailed this year with the local currency falling by $3.42 in the past six months.

(13 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in