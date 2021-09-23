Three million Zimbabweans have now received at least one jab

The number of Zimbabweans who have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose surpassed three million today after more than 42 000 people were vaccinated with 15 897 getting the first dose and 27 089 the second.

Those who have received one dose rose to 3 008 335 while those fully vaccinated now stand at 2 157 642, representing 14.3% of the population.

Zimbabwe has been planning to vaccinate 10 million people by the end of this year to reach herd immunity but this seems to be increasingly becoming impossible.

There were 330 new cases today, 229 of them at schools across the country with Mashonaland Central recording the highest number of 89.

There were eight deaths and 188 recoveries, 117 of them in Manicaland.

Active cases rose to 2 693. Masvingo now has 658 cases, followed by Mashonaland East with 399 and the Midlands with 386.

Manicaland is down to 331, Harare to 81 and Bulawayo to 196.

