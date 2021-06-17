Three districts in Mashonaland West placed under lockdown as Zimbabwe records 371 new cases

Three districts in Mashonaland West, which has now become the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, have been placed under a dusk-to-dawn curfew with entry and exit into the districts prohibited except for essential services.

Makonde, Hurungwe and Kariba have been placed on a 6pm to 6am curfew with shops and business operating hours restricted to 8am to 3pm.

Public transport is now required to carry half its capacity to allow for social distancing.

Offices should decongest to 25% capacity.

Health Minister and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga said the move was taken after a surge in the number of cases in the province from 38 on Monday, 115 on Tuesday and 105 yesterday. The number jumped to 125 today.

The country as a whole recorded 371 new cases bringing the total for this month to 1 966.

Seven people died raising the death toll for this month to 53 and the total to date to 1 647.

Only 34 people recovered resulting in the number of active cases surpassing 2 000 to clock 2 171.

Mashonaland West now leads with 637 active cases, followed by Harare with 559, Masvingo 247 and Bulawayo 204.

Just over 5 000 people were vaccinated today with 1 554 getting the first jab and 3 660 the second.

