Mliswa apologises but complains: Parliament is being bullied willy-nilly

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa who was kicked out of Parliament yesterday for unbecoming behavior today apologized profusely to the Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi but complained that Parliament was being bullied willy-nilly by the executive.

Mliswa was kicked out after claiming that Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi was consulting n’angas to seek favours.

Gezi was supposed to make a ruling on the incident today but did not and Parliament adjourned to 29 June.

“Madam Speaker, may I first of all apologise to you for the conduct yesterday. I profusely apologise to you and the Chair,” Mliswa said.

“Madam Speaker, I also want you to protect this institution too. I think we have a situation where the Executive is in the tendency of bullying other pillars of the State. The Judiciary has been bullied and we as an institution that makes the law must be seen to be protecting the Judiciary.

“Secondly, Parliament is being bullied willy-nilly. We are born as triplets with each one having their role to play but outmost Parliament has the most important role to play of oversight. There must be respect of each institution as they stand.”

Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front chief whip, Pupurai Togarepi, complained that Mliswa was being allowed to do a he pleased because it was not clear whether he was raising a point of privilege or was debating.

Gezi said she had ruled him out of order.

