Mliswa kicked out of Parliament after claiming Justice Minister Ziyambi visits n’angas seeking favours

Independent legislator Temba Mliswa was kicked out of Parliament yesterday after he interrupted the question and answer session accusing Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi of consulting n’angas to seek favours.

He refused to withdraw the accusation saying he had the evidence on his phone.

“Iwewe regera nyaya yokuenda kun’anga uchitsvaka mafavours. You have been doing this for a very long time,” Mliswa said as he was ordered out of the House.

When told by Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi that this was not Mashonaland West, where Mliswa was once ZANU-PF provincial chairman, Mliswa said: “You were supposed to ask for evidence not to chuck me out of the House unless if he is using the same spell on you again. Ndizvo zvaanoita, mishonga yake yaanoita and ndakuexpoza.”

Gezi said she will give her ruling today.

Below is the full altercation:

The Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs having stood up to respond to a question.

HON. T. MLISWA: Uyu akatanga aenda kun’angaka uyu achinobvunza-bvunza

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Order Hon. Mliswa.

THE MINISTER OF JUSTICE, LEGAL AND PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS (HON. ZIYAMBI): Can you restrain him Madam Speaker. He is out of order.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Mliswa Order please. Order Hon. Mliswa!

THE MINISTER OF JUSTICE, LEGAL AND PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS (HON. ZIYAMBI): Can you restrain him Madam Speaker. He is out of order, can you restrain him.

HON. T. MLISWA: He went to a witch-doctor this one, the Minister of Justice. He must be restrained from going to the witch-doctors where he went to.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Order Hon. Mliswa. Why are you doing that?

HON. T. MLISWA: He did it.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: You are out of Order Hon. Mliswa, this is not the platform.

HON. T. MLISWA: I will tell you that it will not work.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: I will order you to go out Hon. Mliswa if you continue doing that.

