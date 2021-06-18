Black Zimbabwean farmers entitled to compensation if their farms are repossessed

Black Zimbabwean farmers are entitled to compensation by being given another farm or money if their farms have been resettled for a very long time or there are more than 70people who have been resettled on the farm, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa who is leader of government business in the Senate said yesterday.

Responding to a question by Senator Bekithemba Mpofu on what government policy is on repossession of land owned by indigenous Zimbabweans, Mutsvangwa said: “The issue of indigenous Zimbabweans whose farms were resettled was very clear that those who had the farms taken during the Land Reform, if there are people who have been settled there for a very long time, for example if there are more than 70 people who have been settled on that farm, that would call for the owner to go to Government for compensation either by getting another farm or money.”

On those not utilising the land, Mutsvangwa said government policy is that if you are given land you should use it as a business.

Q&A

HON. SEN. B. MPOFU: My question is directed to the Leader of the House. What is Government policy on repossessing land which is owned by indigenous Zimbabweans?

THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION, PUBLICITY AND BROADCASTING SERVICES (HON. SEN. MUTSVANGWA): Thank you Mr. President, I want to thank the Hon. Senator for that very important question on the global agreement detailed the issues of BIPA. The issue of indigenous Zimbabweans whose farms were resettled was very clear that those who had the farms taken during the Land Reform, if there are people who have been settled there for a very long time, for example if there are more than 70 people who have been settled on that farm, that would call for the owner to go to Government for compensation either by getting another farm or money.

HON. SEN. FEMAI: Thank you Mr. President. My question is directed to the Leader of Government Business. What is Government policy, regarding idle farms, where people who settle there are not utilising the land? Since Zimbabwe is well known for farming, what is Government policy in that regards? I thank you.

THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION, PUBLICITY AND BROADCASTING SERVICES (HON. SEN. MUTSVAGWA): Thank you Mr. President. I would like to thank Hon. Sen. Femai for your question. I think you have seen the President of the country stressing production because we can only improve our economy through farming. As witnessed by this year – the Government was serious in farming, that is why we have a bumper harvest. Previously we have seen that we were being affected by droughts and also people were not really utilising their land but this year about 84% of farmers, including the rural people utilised their land productively.

We are expecting a surplus harvest this year, for example we need 1.7 metric tonnes of grain so that we feed the nation but last year we had 900 000 metric tonnes only. This year through the Government policy of fully utilising our land, including the Pfumvudza/Imvukeala, we expect 3.7 million tonnes. When it comes to issues of food security it is close to the heart of Government. So, Government policy is that if you are given land you should use it as a business. The Second Republic has seen that there are people, probably who benefited from the Land Reform and they did not get loans from the bank in order for them to be able to farm but the Second Republic encouraged joint ventures with those with money to buy machinery and inputs, so that our farms become business. I thank you.

