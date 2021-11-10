The Insider

Schools in Matebeleland South and Masvingo hit by coronavirus outbreak

Schools in Matebeleland South and Masvingo hit by coronavirus outbreak

Schools in Matebeleland South and Masvingo have been hit by a coronavirus outbreak with 34 of the 60 cases reported today being at schools.

Matebeleland South had 20 cases and Masvingo 14.

Only 35 people recovered resulting in the number of active cases rising to 420.

Manicaland still has the highest number of active cases at 96 followed by Masvingo with 79 and Matebeleland South with 77.

Bulawayo is up at 37 while Harare is down to 17.

Vaccination has picked up over the last two days with an average of 22 000 getting the jab. Today 14 638 got the first dose and 7 862 the second.

The government still says it intends to reach herd immunity by the end of the year. So far about 2.7 million have been fully vaccinated which means the government has to inoculate 7.3 million people in the next seven weeks.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

