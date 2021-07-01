Planning to visit Zimbabwe, be prepared to part with US$1 280

Zimbabwe has enacted stringent regulations for people flying in from countries such as India, South Africa and the United Kingdom, which are battling to contain the more infectious Delta and Alpha Covid-19 variants.

The country confirmed in May that it had detected the Delta variant in Kwekwe, a town in the Midlands and one of the worst-affected by the third wave.

After a post-cabinet briefing, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said: “Travellers coming from high-risk areas of the Covid-19 Alpha and Delta variants shall be quarantined at their own expense.”

The 10 days of quarantine in Zimbabwe takes place at designated hotels, with one day costing about US$100 (about R1 400), depending on one’s requirements.

In line with new measures, it is mandatory to be tested on days one, three, five and 10 of quarantine. Each test costs $70 (about R1 000), with accommodation costing up to $1 000 (about R14 000).

Zimbabwe’s vaccination drive has been better than most in the Southern African region, creating a business opportunity for private hospitals that are flying people in for their jabs.

One such facility is Health Point Hospital in Harare, which has introduced “vaccine tourism” — one can fly in from SA for the two-dose Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines from China for US$100.

Zimbabwe this week put in place tighter restrictions to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases. Under the regulations businesses operate from 8am to 3.30pm and curfew is from 6:30 pm to 6am.

The government also issued an ultimatum to frontline workers such as health practitioners and uniformed forces to be vaccinated by July 14 or risk losing their Covid-19 allowances.- Timeslive

