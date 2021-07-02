NGOs in Zimbabwe slammed for not showing interest in how the 2021 budget is being implemented

A Parliamentary committee has slammed non-governmental organisations in Zimbabwe for not showing interest in participating in how the country’s 2021 budget is being implemented.

The Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development in April visited 21 centres across the country to assess and update citizens on how their recommendations to the 2021 budget were being implemented.

In its report the committee said that the post budget feedback meetings were generally a success, given that it was the first time Parliament was conducting such meetings.

It said that though the turnout was generally low the quality of submissions received were of high quality and relevant in arming Parliament with critical information.

It, however, noted that non-governmental organisations seemed to have had very little interest in post budget meetings and it was imperative that Parliament engages them so that they facilitate in mobilising the people in future.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has been upbeat about the performance of this year’s budget saying Zimbabwe had a surplus of $9.8 billion in the first quarter of this year.

“On the fiscal front, a budget surplus of $9.8 billion was recorded as Government continued fiscal consolidation for ensuring stability and restore market confidence,” he said.

“Success of stabilisation reforms is also being evidenced through significant drop in the annual inflation rate to 240.6 percent by March 2021 from 837.5 percent in July 2020.

“Similarly, the exchange rate has stabilised at around US$1: $84 throughout the quarter.”

Inflation is now down to 106.6% and the Zimbabwe dollar is down to $85.42.

