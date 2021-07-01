July gets off to a bad start with 1 357 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths

July got off to a bad start with 1 357 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths which is more cases than Zimbabwe recorded in the whole of May, though the number of deaths was slightly higher at 27.

Harare today topped the list of new cases with 253, followed by the Midlands with 242 and finally Mashonaland West with 178.

The Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court and the Labour Court were closed today and will be closed tomorrow to allow for fumigation following positive coronavirus cases recoded at the courts. They will re-open on Monday, 5 July.

Some 290 people recovered today, 94 of them in Masvingo and 78 in Mashonaland West.

Active cases have risen to 10 002 with 3 105 in Mashonaland West, 1 501 in Harare, 915 in the Midlands and 756 in Bulawayo.

Harare accounted for six of the 19 deaths.

Cumulative deaths have risen to 1 808, cases to 51 221 and recoveries to 39 411.

Vaccination was down today with 5 537 getting the first dose and 3 985 the second.

A total of 1 341 960 doses have so far been administered.

