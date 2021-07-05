New coronavirus cases shoot up to 1540 but 1167 recover

New coronavirus cases which dropped to 809 yesterday shot up to 1 540
today but 1 167 people recovered, 830 of them from Mashonaland West.
Harare was the worst hit with 268 new cases raising the number of
Mashonaland Est had 252 new cases and now has 1 237 active cases while
active cases in the capital to 1 924.
the Midlands had 208 new cases and now has 1 368 active cases.
Bulawayo has 986 and Mashonaland West 3 055.
There were 33 deaths with nine in Harare and another nine in Mashonaland West.
Deaths have now risen to 1 911, cases to 56 014 and recoveries to 41 406.
Masvingo had the second highest number of recoveries at 185.
Vaccinations were still low with 4 638 getting the first dose and 3 588 the second
