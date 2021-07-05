The Insider

New coronavirus cases shoot up to 1540 but 1167 recover

New coronavirus cases which dropped to 809 yesterday shot up to 1 540
today but 1 167 people recovered, 830 of them from Mashonaland West.

Harare was the worst hit with 268 new cases raising the number of
active cases in the capital to 1 924.

Mashonaland Est had 252 new cases and now has 1 237 active cases while
the Midlands had 208 new cases and now has 1 368 active cases.

Bulawayo has 986 and Mashonaland West 3 055.

There were 33 deaths with nine in Harare and another nine in Mashonaland West.

Deaths have now risen to 1 911, cases to 56 014 and recoveries to 41 406.

Masvingo had the second highest number of recoveries at 185.

Vaccinations were still low with 4 638 getting the first dose and 3 588 the second

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

