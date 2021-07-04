447 recover from coronavirus in Zimbabwe but new cases still high

Some 447 people recovered from coronavirus today, 356 of them from Mashonaland West, one of the epicentres of the pandemic, but new cases were still high at 809.

Mashonaland West also recorded the highest number of new cases at 348 and accounted for seven of the 19 deaths today.

There have been 4 610 cases and 89 deaths over the past four days pushing the cumulative number of deaths to 1 878, cases to 54 474 and recoveries to 40 239.

Active cases rose to 12 357 with 1 721 in Harare, 1 164 in the Midlands, 1 065 in Mashonaland Central and 912 in Bulawayo.

Vaccination slowed to almost halt with only 1 176 getting the first jab ad 447 the second.

This is despite repeated calls by senior government officials, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, for people to get vaccinated.

Zimbabwe has said it intends to attain herd immunity, by vaccinating 10 million people, before the end of this year.

(30 VIEWS)